Loudoun County celebrates groundbreaking on Belmont Ridge Rd. construction

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and the Virginia Department of Transportation joined Loudoun County for a groundbreaking ceremony to start construction on the widening of Belmont Ridge Rd. on Thursday.

Officials celebrated the groundbreaking for the beginning of construction for the segment of Belmont Ridge Road from Truro Parish to Croson Lane.

“This corridor is one of four major north/south roadways in Loudoun County (along with Route 15, Loudoun County Parkway and Route 28) and has been designated a “Corridor of Statewide Significance,” read a release from the county.

The project will widen the existing two lane road to a four lane, suburban roadway. Widening the road will help the flow of traffic in the corridor and connect commuters to job and entertainment hubs.

“The project provides shared-use paths alongside Belmont Ridge in accordance with the County’s Countywide Transportation Plan (CTP). The shared use paths will ultimately provide continuous access to/from the W&OD Regional Trail which is located approximately 3.5 miles to the north,” said the county.

The corridor is one of four major roadways in Loudoun County and the state transportation officials say this project is of top priority.



“This is important to Loudoun County, but it’s also important to the area to have regional transportation…It will not just help Loudoun County, but help other counties as well,” said Phyllis Randall, Chair of Loudoun County and Chair of NVTA.

The work will cost $43.1 million and is expected to be completed in 2024.