Loudoun County brings five new electric buses to join their fleet

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Five electric buses have joined the Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) fleet.

The buses were in partnership with bus manufacturer Thomas, battery manufacturer Proterra, dealer Sonny Merryman.

Dominion Energy also participated in the bus rollout. The energy company’s sustainability program covered the additional cost of the buses and chargers.

Dan Weekly, VP, Energy Innovation Policy and Implementation at Dominion Energy, says the buses will reduce carbon emissions.



“What you’re looking at is a clean mobile power station right here. On an afternoon when it gets hot, if we want to, we can actually pull the energy out of the batteries, put it on a grid, and not run a power station,” Weekly said at the “plug-in” ceremony.

Weekly says the five buses are the equivalent of carbon avoidance of 150 acres of trees.