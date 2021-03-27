Loudoun County Board of Supervisors reduces school system budget for 2022

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has reduced the school system’s budget for the fiscal 2022 year.

The Board of Supervisors voted to reduce the school system’s funding by $17 million after receiving a revised $1.5 billion budget.

The motion passed 6-2-1, with two members opposing and one abstaining.

Chairwoman Phyllis Randall said this vote would allow the school administration and board to choose what to do with the funding.

Randall said she hopes that staff and educators will receive a 4% average salary increase.

“I think you all are so correct of how hard the educators and staff worked this year. What the LCPS educators and staff did this year was absolutely remarkable,” she said.

The board also cut $4.2 million to the school system for Virtual Loudoun, Loudoun County’s online learning program, expansion.