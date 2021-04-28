Loudoun County begins enforcing gun ban ordinance

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — After passing legislation in March prohibiting firearms on county property, Loudoun County will begin enforcing the new law this week.

The ordinance adopted by the Board of Supervisors bans guns in all county buildings, parks and recreation centers.

Signage is being placed at entrances to buildings where firearms are prohibited. The county will also be installing security screening stations in three government buildings. Although the board was met with opposition to the ordinance, Chair Phyllis Randall says stricter regulations are what the majority of the community has asked for.



“People in vast majorities want to see higher regulations on guns and I think we’re on the side of the vast majority of the population. What we’re doing is responsible,” said Randall.

The ordinance will be in full effect by this Friday, when all of the signs have been posted.