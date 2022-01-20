Loudoun County approves plastic bag tax

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A new plastic bag tax is going into effect in the D.C. region. Now added to the growing list of counties taxing bags, Loudoun County, Va.

The tax will add five cents to your total for each disposable plastic bag used, starting July 1.

Loudoun County leaders hope the move encourages use of reusable, more durable bags. The tax does not apply to restaurants, food banks, farmers markets or clothing stores.

It also wont affect plastic bags made for multiple uses, along with those used for meatpacking and produce in grocery stores.