Loudoun County approves COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM) – The Loudoun County Health Department has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old. This comes after the Virginia Department of Health approval and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to vaccinate this age group.

“The vaccine is proven safe and effective in this age group, so I encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated before the upcoming holidays when family and friends often gather indoors, which increases the risk of exposure to and spread of the virus”, Dr. Goodfriend said.

Parents and guardians can schedule appointments through their pediatrician’s office or online at vaccines.gov.

