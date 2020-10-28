Loudoun County announces transit system adjustments

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Transit systems in Loudoun County are making new adjustments that will be happening soon. The county will be modifying bus and metro connection services.

The adjustments will begin on November 2nd, because of changes in passenger demands. Transit officials said the number of trips for some existing routes will be reduced while new Commuter Bus routes will be added to include stops at Dulles South (Stone Ridge II) and East Gate Park and Ride lots.

New Routes

New Commuter Bus routes stopping at the Dulles South (Stone Ridge II) and East Gate Park and Ride lots will be added as follows:

Route 281: two trips in the morning from Loudoun to Washington, D.C.

Route 282: two trips in the morning from Loudoun to Rosslyn, the Pentagon, and Crystal City.

Route 681: two trips in the afternoon from Washington, D.C. to Loudoun

Route 682: two trips in the afternoon from Crystal City, the Pentagon, and Rosslyn to Loudoun.

Reduced Routes

Commuter Bus routes stopping at the Leesburg Park and Ride lot and Dulles North Transit Center will be reduced as follows:

Route 481: from nine to five trips in the morning from Loudoun to Washington, D.C. at newly scheduled times.

Route 482: from nine to five trips in the morning from Loudoun to Rosslyn, the Pentagon, and Crystal City.

Route 881: from nine to five trips in the afternoon from Washington, D.C. to Loudoun at newly scheduled times.

Route 882: from nine to six trips in the afternoon from Crystal City, the Pentagon, and Rosslyn to Loudoun.

Metro Connection Bus routes stopping at the Purcellville Park and Ride lot and the Wiehle-Reston East Metrorail Station will be reduced as follows:

Route 931: from nine to three trips in the morning, and from six to two trips in the afternoon at newly scheduled times.

Routes 932: from six to two trips in the morning, and from nine to three trips in the afternoon at newly scheduled times.

According to a statement released by transit commuter services, “To further reduce the risk of exposure, Loudoun transit recommends that riders follow the CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases such as avoiding close contact with people who are sick. To allow for social distancing the seating capacity has been reduced to 50%.”