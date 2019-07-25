Loudoun County Animal Services seizes 18 animals from home, charges owners

Loudoun County Animal Services discovered 17 dogs and a bearded dragon living in conditions that "were an immediate threat to the animals' lives, health, and/or safety."

LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Two Lovettsville residents are facing 18 animal cruelty charges after Loudoun County Animal Services discovered 17 dogs and a bearded dragon living in conditions that “were an immediate threat to the animals’ lives, health, and/or safety.”

Deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unrelated incident on July 2 and notified LCAS of the conditions. LCAS officers responded on the same day.

“Once they became property of the county, we were able to put them up for adoption so most of the animals have been adopted at this point,” said Chief of Animal Control Chris Brosan.

If convicted, Jackie Howard Payne Jr. and Tia Marie Reid face a maximum of one year in jail for each count and a fine of up to $2,500 for each count.