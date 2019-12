WATERFORD, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County Animal Services held its annual home for the holiday’s free pet adoption event to give a home for animals in need.

Despite the rainy weather, it didn’t stop people from coming out to adopt the animal of their choice and clearing majority of the cages. Cats, dogs, and even an iguana were welcome to be taken home by a new family.

Over 30 animals were adopted.