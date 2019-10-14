Loudoun County Animal Services adopts out barn cats, or “working cats,” for free

These "working cats" are good at keeping mice and other rodents out of barns and keeping them clean.

WATERFORD, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Animal Services is offering a natural, pesticide-free way of keeping pests out of barns, garages, and workshops, free of charge.

Its “Barn Cat Program” adopts out feral cats in need of new homes. These “working cats” are good at keeping mice and other rodents out of barns and keeping them clean. They’re not friendly, house cats, and they’re not socialized, either. The cats are kept in a separate, quiet space at the animal shelter.

“They’re not coming up to the front of their cages trying to purr or rub or anything like that,” said Talia Czapski, Loudoun County Animal Services’ community relations manager. “They’re not interested in socializing with you; they just want to find their home and get out of there.”

All cats come spade or neutered, micro-chipped, fully vaccinated and ear-tipped. Czapski says it takes about six to eight weeks for the cats to acclimate to their new home.