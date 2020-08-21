Loudoun County allows in-person schooling for some special education students

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools will allow in-person learning for some special education children.
School board members approved several updates regarding the virtual school year plan during Tuesday’s board meeting. One of these changes is allowing select special education students to have in-person classes two days a week, starting on October 13.
Details regarding the new hybrid program are still being finalized. You can view the entire board meeting regarding the decision here.
