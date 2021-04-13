Loudoun County, Alexandria expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 16 & older a week early

All localities in Virginia will expand eligibility to 16 and older by April 18, 2021.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Some Northern Virginia counties have expanded their COVID-19 vaccine eligibility a week early.

On Monday, Loudoun County and the City of Alexandria opened their vaccine registration to residents ages 16 and older.

This comes a week earlier than Governor Ralph Northam’s April 18th deadline to expand the eligibility.

Loudoun County said the early expansion comes as a result of the efficient vaccination of people who were in the Phase 1 priority groups.

“As we begin making appointments for people in the general population, we will continue to prioritize vaccination for anyone in groups who are at greater risk of exposure and illness and for spreading the virus,” said Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend in a press release.

Alexandria officials say many pre-registered individuals have already received emails to schedule their appointment for as early as this week.

“We’re excited to offer vaccine appointments to more Alexandria residents and essential workers ahead of schedule,” said Acting Health Director Dr. Anne Gaddy in a press release. “This is a big step toward reaching herd immunity and protecting our community.”