Loudoun County adds Juneteenth, replaces Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day on calendar

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted to add Juneteenth to the county calendar as a holiday and replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day.

This comes after the Loudoun County school board voted on the change from Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s day in September. Phyllis Randall, the county board chair, said she had to follow suit with the school board’s decision because students at home for the holiday would prove a challenge for working parents.

“I was going to add Juneteenth and take out Columbus Day because I was trying to save money, to be honest, and it’s almost a half-million dollars when you have a holiday. But the fact that the kids are going to be out of school and parents will be at work, doesn’t work. Especially if you’re a single parent, that just doesn’t work, so I will leave it as just adding the Juneteenth holiday which takes us to 14.5 holidays,” said Randall.

Juneteenth is still not a federal holiday. So far, 43 states and the District of Columbia have decided to recognize it as either a state or ceremonial holiday.