Loudoun community rallies around Animal Services’ Pet Pantry, providing pet food for those in need

After a call for help on Facebook, community members restocked the pantry in a matter of days

WATERFORD, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Animal Services operates an animal shelter, which temporarily houses pets who have been surrendered or found stray. LCAS also looks out for pets outside of its care, like cats and dogs that belong to families in need.

Its Pet Pantry is a combined effort between the Humane Society of Loudoun County and Loudoun Hunger Relief to donate dog and cat food to families that can’t afford it. Community members who head to Hunger Relief’s food pantry for themselves can also pick up a week’s worth of dog or cat food for their pets.

Each bag is filled with about a week’s worth of food. LCAS and the Humane Society of Loudoun County delivers to Hunger Relief in Leesburg four times a month.

“Sometimes those families are just going through a temporary period of job loss, or illness in the family, or something horrible that’s happening,” said LCAS Community Relations Manager Talia Czapski. “We’re not necessarily trying to give them a long term fix but something to help them get back on their feet.”

Courtesy: Loudoun County Animal Services

Last week, LCAS’ Pet Pantry’s shelves were empty. After a call for help on Facebook, community members restocked the pantry in a matter of days.

“I almost cried when I walked back here the other day, honestly, because I was out for a day and when I got back the shelves were absolutely filled,” said Czapski. “The generosity of our community continues to blow me away.”