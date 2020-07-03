Loudoun Co. to administer rent, mortgage relief

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County and Northern Virginia Family Service are administering rent and mortgage relief for households facing eviction or foreclosure due to COVID-19.

The effort is part of Governor Ralph Northam’s Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program, which will provide $50 million in federal CARES Act funding for Virginia households. Loudoun County has received $450,000.

Renters and homeowners in Loudoun must have a valid lease or mortgage statement in their name, have experienced a loss of income due to the pandemic, have a rent or mortgage amount at or below 150 percent Fair Market Rate, and have a gross household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income. In Loudoun, the AMI is $79,600 for a household of four. The assistance is a one-time payment that can be renewed.