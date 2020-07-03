Loudoun Co. to administer rent, mortgage relief

Virginia

The assistance is a one-time payment that can be renewed.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County and Northern Virginia Family Service are administering rent and mortgage relief for households facing eviction or foreclosure due to COVID-19. 

The effort is part of Governor Ralph Northam’s Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program, which will provide $50 million in federal CARES Act funding for Virginia households. Loudoun County has received $450,000.

Renters and homeowners in Loudoun must have a valid lease or mortgage statement in their name, have experienced a loss of income due to the pandemic, have a rent or mortgage amount at or below 150 percent Fair Market Rate, and have a gross household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income. In Loudoun, the AMI is $79,600 for a household of four. The assistance is a one-time payment that can be renewed. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories