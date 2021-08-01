Loudoun Co. Sheriff’s Office will not pursue criminal charges against private social media group

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced they will not pursue criminal charges against a social media group accused of stalking and harassing families in the county.

The Sheriff’s Office released a report into the investigation into a private Facebook group called “The Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County.”

Following a high-profile investigation into a private Facebook group that was alleged to be targeting residents of Loudoun County, the LCSO has released an executive summary of the concluded investigation to the public. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/ylW1L5BIxG — Loudoun County Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) July 31, 2021 LCSO/Twitter

The department says it was contacted by people who claimed the group compiled a “hit list” of names and addresses of people who were against the group’s mission.

The LCSO says they contacted the FBI Public Corruption investigative unit, which began a parallel investigation regarding similar complaints. The Sheriff’s Office also sought legal advice from federal and state attorneys.

The LCSO says based on these responses, the department will not pursue criminal charges.

“Based on these responses and a thorough investigation….the investigative team determined that any relevant Virginia Criminal Code sections…constituted misdemeanor violations,” read the published report.

The report states that individuals interviewed during the investigation have the option to attempt to pursue misdemeanor criminal charges if they so choose.