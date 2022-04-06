LOUDOUN, Va. (WDVM) — Parents and teachers are reacting to the plan to move assistant principals to different schools in Loudoun county next year.

The movement of assistant principals is part of a leadership program, but parents and teachers say this will disrupt students learning.

The school system says the program serves as a way to improve the skills of future principal candidates. Assistant principals will be placed based on their strengths and career goals.

“At a time when we are finally approaching some semblance of normality, why would you disrupt this by moving APS around. We need continuity now, and we need our administrators to stay where they are. We need our leaders to guide us out of the chaos of the past two years,” said Karen Tyrell.

The school system says the program is a standard procedure often done in other school districts.

The school system says only assistant principals will be considered for the move.