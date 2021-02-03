Loudoun Co. School Board approves plan for hybrid in-person instruction

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County students will be heading back to the classroom, after a heated school board meeting Tuesday night.

After one frustrated parent’s outbursts at a meeting last week, parents showed up to the meeting to echo his sentiments.

Donned in green t-shirts that read #RaiseTheBar, parents pleaded with the school board to send their kids back in person. The movement is in response to an outburst from last week’s board meeting from a frustrated parent that has since gone viral.

“Figure it out, or get off the podium, because you know what? There’s people like me and a line of other people out there who will gladly take your seat. It’s not a high bar. Raise the frigging bar,” said LCPS parent Brandon Michon at a Jan. 26th board meeting.

In an 8-1 vote in the late hours Tuesday night, the board approved a plan to send students back to school using the hybrid model. However, all virtual instruction will still remain for families who don’t feel comfortable returning. The hybrid model will allow students to return to the classroom in person two days per week.

Some parents believe that teachers want to return to school.

“After speaking with many teachers, I have the opinion that many are heroes, caught up in your politics, and want schools to reopen, but are afraid to say so,” said LCPS parent Mike Smith.

However, the Loudoun Education Association, a group of roughly 4,000 Loudoun County Public Schools employees, is saying the opposite.

The organization posted to Facebook before the meeting, asking members to host a virtual car rally by emailing the school board, saying, “Keep flooding the school board inboxes with the subject, ‘Honk, honk until it’s safe!'”

Students preschool through fifth grade will resume class no later than Feb. 16th, and middle through high school will return no later than March 3rd.