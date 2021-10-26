Loudoun Co. judge rules teen sexually assaulted girl in school bathroom

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A judge has ruled that a Loudoun County teen sexually assaulted a girl in a school bathroom at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn.

The incident first came to light back in June, when the girl’s father, Scott Smith, was arrested at a school board meeting after speaking out about his daughter’s rape at Stone Bridge High School.

According to The Stanley Law Group, which represents the Smith family, the judge found sufficient facts to support the defendant committed forcible sodomy and fellatio.

The law firm released a statement on behalf of the family on Monday about the ruling.

“We are relieved that justice was served today for the Smith’s daughter. This horrible incident has deeply affected the Smith family, and they are grateful for today’s outcome. No one should have to endure what this family has endured, and now their focus is completely upon their daughter’s health and safety as she progresses forward with her life. She is a very smart and strong young woman, and she is deeply loved by her parents. Both Jessica and Scott Smith will continue to do everything in their power to protect her, and help her through this difficult time in her life. The Smith’s daughter is a survivor, and a fighter, and we are confident that she will grow even stronger with each passing day,” read the release.

A second charge against the student for another incident at Broad Run High School is pending. According to The Stanley Law Group, the sentencing decision will come in November.

On Tuesday, students across Loudoun County staged multiple walkouts in support of sexual assault victims and to demand safety from the school district.