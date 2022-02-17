Loudoun Clerk of the Circuit Court celebrates Black History Month

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun Clerk of the Circuit Court celebrated Black History Month with a virtual event on Wednesday.

The virtual event included a brochure that shares the African-American history at the courthouse through historical records from the clerk’s office. With the brochure, the public has access to significant events in the black community locally.

Organizers say they hope to inform the public about this event.

“We literally just released the brochure to provide people with information about the records we have here that tell the story of these African-Americans and Loudoun history who played a prominent role in our society that help changed the course of history in a positive way,” said Gary Clemens, Clerk of the Circuit Court.

Over five thousand brochures are being distributed throughout Loudoun County.

For more information on the brochure and to watch the virtual event visit, www.loudoun.gov.