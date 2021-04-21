Loudoun and Montgomery County to look into ferry service options

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Wednesday, Loudoun County announced it will begin studying available options for resuming ferry service between Loudoun and Montgomery County, Maryland.

In December, White’s Ferry was shut down due to a long-term legal dispute between the ferry service and Rockland Farm. White’s Ferry transported around 600 to 800 cars, bicyclists and pedestrians every day.

A statement from Loudoun County said:

“White’s Ferry ceased operations on December 28, 2020, following a Circuit Court opinion in a private lawsuit over the use of private land for the ferry landing in Virginia. Since the closure, Loudoun County has been actively engaging the owners of the ferry and property on which the landing in Virginia is located to facilitate a resolution between the private parties involved. Loudoun County and Montgomery County strongly support the resolution of issues between private parties to re-establish daily ferry service as soon as possible at White’s Ferry.”

Loudoun and Montgomery County will be looking into land ownership or acquisition options for the Virginia landing.

The study is expected to begin within the next month and be completed within 90 days of the official start date.