Loudon County Sheriff’s investigating fatal crash on Route 7

As of 7 a.m., the scene of the crash was cleared.

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Sheriff’s are investigating a deadly crash between a passenger car and tractor-trailer that happened around 12:30 Friday morning.

Investigators say the tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Route 7 proceeding through what they believe to be a green light. That’s when a passenger car traveling northbound reportedly T-boned the trailer portion of the tractor-trailer.

The male driver of the car died on the scene, according to authorities. Police have not yet released his identity.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

This is a developing story.

