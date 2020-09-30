Loudoun County Public Schools creates a virtual college fair alternative

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — COVID-19 has canceled many in-person events, and college fairs are among them. Loudoun County Public Schools decided to create an alternative for teenagers looking to apply to universities.
On Sep. 29, LCPS announced its online platform entitled “LCPS Connect U,” where students are able to access information from over 160 colleges.
Although the students are not able to meet with representatives face to face, they will have access to deadlines and contact information to the admissions office representatives.
The schools will also be able to let students know later on in the admissions process that they still have open slots in their freshman class.
“It’s more of a one-stop-shop of information that the students would have received had we had the face to face college fair,” said Tracy Jackson, Supervisor of School Counseling Services for LCPS. “The majority of them are more east coast and Virginia schools, but we do have participation from across the country.”
The website will be up until the spring when students have to make commitment decisions to colleges.
- Alexandria Sheriff’s Office deputies, civilians to train in bystander intervention
- Tickets to visit Washington Monument run out two hours after reopening
- Hedgesville volleyball hands Musselman first loss
- Alexandria Police called to alleged assault Wednesday
- A few more showers, but then cooler weather arrives this weekend
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App