Lord Fairfax Health District to open several COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the coming weeks

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Lord Fairfax Health District is opening multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics over the next few weeks.

All of the clinics will offer the Moderna vaccine to people 18 years old or older, no appointment needed. Here’s when and where:

Frederick Douglass Park in Winchester: May 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

15th Street Gym in Front Royal: May 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and May 26 from 9 a.m. to noon

Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock: May 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patients are encouraged to make an appointment and can make vaccine appointments for any of those clinics here.

The Health District also says that students age 16 or older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine through their respective school district. They should contact their school for more information.