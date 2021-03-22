Lord Fairfax Health District enters Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccine process

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new vaccination centre at the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, March 8, 2021 (Tobias Schwarz / Pool via AP)

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Lord Fairfax Health District is moving into phase 1C of the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Dr. Colin Greene, Director of the Health District, said the phase focuses more on occupation-based eligibility. This includes essential workers in water, wastewater and waste removal, food service, energy, housing and construction, transportation, institutions of higher learning, finance, information technology and communications, media, legal services and public safety and health.

The health district was able to move to phase 1C because their clinics were taking longer to fill up with appointments.