Lord Fairfax Health District and Valley Health address concerns over vaccine appointments

NORTHERN SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WDVM) — Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District are addressing community concerns about COVID-19 vaccine appointments no longer being available.

Both health systems say that all appointments are full until more vaccine supply is received from the State of Virginia. Valley Health says they are only able to vaccinate the number of appointments currently filled. No more appointments are being scheduled until more vaccine doses are received.

You can monitor vaccine availability and appointment information here.