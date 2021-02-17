Lord Fairfax Community College decides to change name of college

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WDVM) — Lord Fairfax Community College has decided to change the name of the college.

The decision was made by the College Board after the State Board for Community Colleges asked all community colleges in Virginia to review their names. LFCC says the name of the institution is after a man Thomas, the Sixth Lord Fairfax who was a slave owner and was chosen in 1969. The board wants the new name to be reflective of the college’s values and respectful to students of all backgrounds.

The college hopes to have a new name to consider by this coming summer.