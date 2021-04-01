Lord Fairfax Community College announced graduation plans for Class of 2021

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Lord Fairfax Community College has announced that they will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for class of 2021 graduates.

The graduation festivities will also include a drive-thru diploma walk where graduates will be able to walk across the stage at an individually scheduled time. The college says they planned the virtual ceremony before the governor announced outdoor graduation capacity guidance in Virginia.

The virtual ceremony will be on May 15th at 1 pm and the diploma walk will be on May 13th and 14th.