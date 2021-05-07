Lord Fairfax Community College advances in renaming process

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WDVM) — Lord Fairfax Community College is continuing its process of renaming the college.

LFCC has come up with a list of five potential new names for the school. More than 100 potential names were submitted by the school and surrounding community. The top five names were chosen based on the geography, natural features of the area, and considered the inclusiveness of the student body.

These top names are Valley and Vista Community College, Red Oak Community College, Laurel Ridge Community College, Valley and Ridge Community College and Newbridge Community College.

“We’re looking for a name that not only reflects the landscape and the region but also some of the ideas of what the college stands for,” said Chris Coutts, vice president of communications and planning.

The school hopes to have a new name to approve by this coming summer.