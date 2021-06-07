Lord Fairfax Community College advances in college renaming process

MIDDLETOWN, Va. (WDVM) — Lord Fairfax Community College is one step closer to having a new name.

Out of five potential new names, LFCC’s College Board chose Laurel Ridge Community College as their selection to move forward in the renaming process.

College officials say the new name is fitting for the college community.

“It does have that positive spirit… the laurel (is) that symbol of victory and achievement you know the poet laureate the baccalaureate. The ridge part of it is you know in some ways it reflects the Blue Ridge which is the spine that ties the area together,” Chris Coutts, Lord Fairfax Community College vice president of communications and planning, said.

The renaming process still has one more step before the name choice finalized. The name must be considered by the State Board for Community Colleges.

The name will be reviewed at the State Board’s meeting, which will take place from July 21 to 22.

Other names that were considered were Valley and Vista, Red Oak, Valley and Ridge, and Newbridge.