Look for health department’s seal of approval on Alexandria’s store windows

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Alexandria is making it easy for customers to choose which businesses to visit as they reopen.

The Alexandria Health Department and Visit Alexandria have launched the ALX Promise: a program to ensure businesses are abiding by CDC guidelines. Participating business owners will meet with members of the health department and together they’ll run through a checklist of measures, including: proper cleaning and sanitizing procedures, physical distancing and protective gear. They’ll also have to train on safety measures and requirements.

“It’s inevitable that businesses will reopen so this program really just establishes that we are doing it in a safe and responsible manner,” said the health department’s Environmental Health Manager Rachel Stradling.

About 300 businesses have signed up so far and 100 have completed the training. The businesses will be featured on the Visit Alexandria website and will have a decal and sign for their store window.

