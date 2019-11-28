Locals take to the skies for holiday travel

A few travelers brought along four-legged friends, some provide emotional support for passengers.

DULLES, Va. (WDVM) — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a notoriously busy day for holiday travel, this year is no different.

Four million Americans are expected to take to the skies for their holiday travels this year. Passengers at Dulles International Airport in Virginia had mixed feelings about flying.

“It’s so boring, you always feel grumpy when you get off. Especially if you get off in the morning you have the whole day ahead of you,” said a young passenger named Julian.

Of course, there were some first-time flyers shuffling through the airport.

Bron Baylor, a first-time flier, says he plans to listen to his playlist and go to sleep on the flight.

“The airlines we travel on have been really accommodating. She kinda curls up and sits right under the seat in front of us,” said Silvia Spring, who brought her emotional support dog on the plane today.

The holiday rush isn’t quite over, Dulles International is expecting heavy traffic as passengers leave and return Sunday.

We’re encouraging everyone to show up early, I know we say that all the time, especially around the Thanksgiving holiday. Show up early to account for any roadway traffic, long lines at the counter and the TSA checkpoint.