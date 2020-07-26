Locally grown lunches coming to Virginia schools

The grants will also allow students to take field trips to farms and creating an agriculture-based curriculum.

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Education will be using a $100,000 Farm to School grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to bring local Virginia-grown foods into school lunches.

The grants will promote learning about locally-sourced food, healthy eating and understanding the food industry in Virgnia as a whole.

The grants will also allow students to take field trips to farms and creating an agriculture-based curriculum. The schools also aim to bring what the students learn during the field trips back into the cafeteria to reinforce the concept of healthy eating.

“Using the cafeteria as a practical learning lab, so that what they learned in the garden in their CTE programs in the classroom resonates when they see that again served in meals in the school cafeteria,” said Sandy Kurwood, Director for School Nutrition Programs at the Virginia Department of Education.