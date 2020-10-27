Local Winchester business helps with trash pickup

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A local business in Winchester took time out of their workday to help beautify their community.
Signet Marketing picked up trash on Fort Collier Road and the surrounding areas. Workers said they noticed how dirty the road was getting and wanted to do something to help. This is the first community service project where Signet’s entire workforce participated.
Workers split up into several teams to clean up the roadways.
