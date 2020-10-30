Local veterans hike 170 miles to raise money for Wounded Warriors

OLD MAIN, UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WDVM) — A Fredericksburg local veteran and Dominion Energy line-worker in Alexandria, Virginia has completed his 170 mile hike in support of the Wounded Warriors Project cause.

Sunday morning, Cody McCormick left his hometown of Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania accompanied by former Army Ranger Joe Webb, to begin their trek to Pennsylvania State University.

“The pain that we’re going to feel is nothing compared to what these veterans and former service members feel every single day,” said Cody McCormick.

McCormick’s wife, Taryn, speaks highly of her husband for taking the journey in support of scarred veterans, “Often times you don’t see the scars because sometimes their mental, sometimes they have unseen injuries and so for him to be able to go out and support his fellow soldiers is just really great.”

McCormick and Webb during their trek. Courtesy: Greg Cruise.

Cody McCormick said Wounded Warriors couldn’t hold many events or fundraisers this year, which led him and his friend, Joe Webb, to come up with a way they could support the cause.

“The most important thing to know is that there’s veterans struggling all across the country, they serve our country honorably and without forethought, they ask for nothing in return. Their sacrifice does not end with their service. They continue to sacrifice for the rest of their lives, trying to maintain some type of normalcy in their existence,” said Cody McCormick.

After 34 miles walked every day this week, McCormick and Webb finally finished their journey. Although they were bruised, scraped and exhausted, they still smiled with great pride.

Courtesy: Greg Cruise.

So far McCormick and Webb have raised over $13,000, their goal is to reach $50,000. If you are interested in donating to the Wounded Warriors Project, click here.