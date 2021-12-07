Local SPCA hosts ‘Empty the Shelter’ holiday event

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets across the country this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event.

The event runs from Dec. 7 through Dec. 12. The Winchester SPCA is one of more than 200 participating shelters across the country reducing adoption fees to help pets find their adoptive families.

Approved applicants can adopt for just $25 during this year’s Empty the Shelters event.

“We do same-day adoptions whenever possible. It’s a very brief application. We have certified adoption counselors on staff and they talk you through the application and try to find your pet that meets your needs,” said Executive Director of the Winchester SPCA, Lavenda Denney.

The adoption center is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends by appointment.