Local Sea Scout develops innovative emergency care kit

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue have added a new item to their medic units thanks to local sea scout, Adrian Allred.

Sitting on the shelf inside Fairfax ambulances, you will find an Adrian’s Resource Care Kit otherwise known as the ARC kit.

Adrian came up with the idea to help people who have autism or anxiety in the case of a medical emergency.

“In it they have things like those rubber spikey balls that you can rub on your arm and play with, there are also sunglasses, and noise cancelling earphones, so that way if there are bright lights, it’s not as bright or not as loud from the earmnuffs,” said Adrian.

Adrian’s mom, Jennifer Allred, thought of a way to incorporate communication cards in the kit as well in instances when someone is nonverbal or speaks a different language.

“So if someone fell down or if someone, of if someone, who knows what, they can saw show me where, and if they can’t speak they can point to where on the body on that picture” Jennifer stated.

Adrian created an Amazon wish list and handed out flyers around the community to receive donations. His family also donated to help make the kits possible.

He was very excited when he told me what it was like delivering the kits to the fire station.

“It was fun because I didn’t expect as many people to be like oh cool, I expected it to be like well that’s interesting, that might help us and that’s about it, but then you had people that were really into it, and I thought that was cool” Adrian expressed.

Batallion Chief George Robbins is grateful he had a chance to work with Adrian, “I’m sure we’re going to get plenty of use for it, I commend Adrian, it was his idea, what was great about it was that his siblings also helped with the project” said Chief Robbins.

Adrian does not have any plans to make more kits currently, but he will find out if he earned an Eagle Scout award soon.