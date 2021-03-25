Local publishes children’s book explaining COVID-19 safety precautions, donates proceeds to Mobile Hope

“I was trying to find something good I could do with it, so I decided that I would donate what I made to Mobile Hope,” explained Finnegan.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A local Leesburg woman, Kathleen Finnegan, wrote, illustrated and published her first-ever book recently to help young children understand basic concepts of the COVID-19 pandemic and precautions to keep them safe.

Finnegan was Facetiming her grandchildren at the start of the pandemic last year because, like many at the time, she was unable to see them in person. Her grandchildren, ages two and four, were not understanding why they couldn’t see their grandmother, leading Finnegan to find ways to answer their questions.

“So I started looking for books that I could read to them over the internet that would kind of help them with it, help them with concepts, help me with explaining it, and I didn’t find much of anything,” said Finnegan.

She decided to illustrate pictures using skills she recently learned through a water coloring class and put together a basic storyline. Finnegan realized she had all the tools to help young children and parents, leading her to complete the book, and title it “Why(r)us the Virus,” the first word meaning “Why Us?”

She wrote a catchy song about mask-wearing and handwashing to keep the virus away and her grandchildren began to it sing often.

Finnegan was volunteering at the non-profit Mobile Hope in Loudoun, which assists homeless and at-risk children and she wanted to help more with book sales.

“I was trying to find something good I could do with it, so I decided that I would donate what I made to Mobile Hope,” explained Finnegan.

Just this week, she received a letter from a library worker in New England with a kind note.

“On the cover of the book there was a little sticky and the person had written on it ‘we love this book, thank you.’ That made me cry. That was just nice, it was very nice of them to do that,” said Finnegan.

Finnegan is a retired member of the Air Force and had friends across the world translate the book into four different languages. She said she’s learned a lot in the process and she’s still trying to get the word out.

To learn more about or to purchase the book, click here.