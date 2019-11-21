Local pro drag racer John Rocca dies at age 77

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Local professional drag racer John “Johnny” H. Rocca, died on Tuesday, November 19. He would have turned 78 years old on December 4.

According to motorsport.com, Rocca was “one of the more legendary and colorful campaigners in the highly popular Pro Modified category.” As of 2015, he was the only Native American drag racer in the professional ranks on the NHRA national event circuit, according to an article on harvestgathering.org. In a quote to harvestgathering.org, Rocca said he wanted to show other Native Americans that they can be successful in the racing industry; saying “What we are trying to do is show them that in the racing industry, not just drag racing, there are places for them.” Rocca was a member of the Tuscarora tribe.

On Rocca’s tribute wall on the Loudoun Funeral Chapel website, one man said he was “A great drag racer who at one time held both world records for speed and elapsed time in his class, Pro Modified.” While no cause of death is specified in his obituary, competitionplus.com says Rocca passed away peacefully at his home in Winchester, Virginia.

For those who would like to offer condolences, Rocca’s family asked for donations to Blue Ridge Hospice in lieu of flowers. His services are scheduled for November 26 at Loudoun Funeral Chapel from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The address is 158 Catoctin Circle, S.E. Leesburg, VA, 20175.