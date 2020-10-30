Local organizations hand out bike lights to essential workers

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — As we roll back our clocks this Sunday, we know we’re in for a long stretch of days getting darker much earlier. For people who bike and walk from work every evening, they are put in danger if they don’t have proper lighting gear to make them visible to drivers.

Thankfully, organizations like the Dulles Area Transportation Association and the Reston Bike Club are making sure local essential workers have front and back bike lights to get them through the winter safely.

“Especially with Daylight Savings time ending, you’re going to find a lot of people who are commuting to work. These are essential workers who need to get to their jobs. Their means to get there are by bicycle, and they’re vulnerable if they’re out there at night on the roads. So we’re giving them these handy red light for the rear and white light for the front,” said Kathrine Troutman from RBC.

DATA and RBC teamed up after they noticed many workers make their daily commute without the proper gear. DATA allocated some of its CARES funding and RBC put up $1,000 to be able to obtain bike lights and helmets for our community members who need them most.

“We brought it up at a team meeting and this is how it became a thing for us to do something about it, and to be able to reach the community and essential workers, and get them information on safe biking as well as lights so they can be visible,” said Karla Nativi from DATA.

For Pedestrian Safety Month, local police departments are reminding the residents to wear light or reflective clothing if you plan on walking or biking at night.

If you are a local essential worker and are in need of a helmet, contact Karla Nativi- (703)-817-1307.