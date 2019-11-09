Local organization gives back to sexual assault and domestic violence victims

Virginia

M.E.G continues to support causes and victims of abuse

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– An organization called M.E.G is partnering with Inova Ewing Forensic Assessment and Consultation Team (FACT) to help provide victims affected by sexual or domestic violence, with clothing items.

Making Everything Good is teaming up with FACT and the Victims Services Division, to collect new undergarments such as sports bras, hoodies, feminine products and more for child and adult victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Making Everything Good’s mission is to assist and support the needs of individuals, families, and organizations associated with public safety, military, veterans, and the local community.

FACT has provided care to over 230 adults and children from Fairfax County. M.E.G continues to support the causes and victims of abuse.

