Local nonprofit hosts “Community Day” to improve vaccination rates in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — One nonprofit is stepping up to get community members vaccinated. Nonprofit Hearts of Empowerment partnered with the Alexandria Health Department to increase vaccination efforts in the county.

They planned a "Community Day" featuring free food, music, and activities for families on Friday.











Courtesy: Hearts of Empowerment

Nikhil Datta, COO of Hearts of Empowerment, says he had two goals for the event.

“Coming out and realizing that one we’re getting back to a little bit of normalcy, but two people getting out and seeing that the opportunity to get vaccinated is easily accessible to them,” said Datta. “That was our goal, and we think that we succeeded.”

His second was to get as many people vaccinated as they could. Datta says the organization was looking at ways to get more community members involved, therefore, having a larger crowd to vaccinate.

“The Alexandria Department of Health, they had vaccination clinics that were happening at the Charles Houston recreation center, but what they saw was the biggest issue was, at most, they would get anywhere from like five to 12 vaccinations per attempt,” said Datta. “So we basically came in and we encourage them to think a little bit bigger. We ended up hosting an entire Alexandria community day over 200 people ended up showing up.”

The “Community Day” allowed more exposure for residents to get their vaccines.

“We had over 70 vaccinations on that one day alone, which is almost three times what they had at their most previous or their most successful attempt previously,” said Datta.

The organization was formerly fully event-based, so he says they had to change gears to figure out a way to help the community during the pandemic.

For more information on Hearts of Empowerment, click this link here.

