Local non-profit provides free tutoring to students virtually

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A high school student-run non-profit founded back in 2010 is changing gears this year to accommodate students with virtual learning help.

The non-profit, Growth and Inspiration through Volunteering and Education, otherwise known as GIVE, was founded on the basis of establishing educational equity within the community through providing free tutoring to students. This year, all tutoring is virtual through online platform, Big Blue Button.

“The transition from in person tutoring to online tutoring was definitely something that was unprecedented, and we really wanted to do this in a correct way. We realized that sharing resources especially like tutoring was more important now than ever” said Director of GIVE, Jimmy Le.

GIVE stood by their mission, using a software allowing students to connect with their tutors virtually. GIVE tutors believe the student to student dynamic is beneficial for learning.

“It’s really helpful for the kids to just have someone to talk to about this, but also because we’re younger, we’re more relatable than asking help from their parents” stated GIVE tutor, Trisha Rahman.

GIVE tutors connect with students K-8, spending one hour a week with them, providing help in all areas.

“I love seeing when you’re teaching someone and you know it takes a few tries for them to get it, but they finally do, it’s like a light bulb you can see it in their eyes” Rahman expressed.

GIVE said there has been an overflow of applications submitted for tutor positions, currently there’s 246 tutors involved.

“The fact that people can bond over the greater good is something that is really special” said Le.

The reality of virtual learning poses many challenges to students and families, resources like GIVE exist to help.

“The extra enrichment, the extra tutoring, is more necessary now than it ever was before, just because learning is more of a challenge” Rahman stated.

GIVE has locations in Fairfax and Loudoun County, tutoring students from all local schools. Students and tutors can both register online at Giveyouth.org.