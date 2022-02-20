Local market benefits community in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Four Mile Run Farmers Market is open to the public all year round to benefit the city of Alexandria.

The market is held every Sunday and has been serving the community for over 10 years.

“It brings healthy foods to communities that need it. I think that was the initial idea was to bring a healthy food resource right into a community,” said Catherine Riccio, Co-manager, Four Mile Run Farmers Market.

The market features a variety of vendors, from local farmers to art and even live music from notable artist Don Zientara.

Organizers say they hope to continue to serve the community while raising funds to benefit the park.

“Anything that’s purchased from the market directly or donations go straight to the Four Mile Run Conservatory,” said Catherine Riccio.

The next market will be on Feb. 27. For more information, visit www.4mrmarket.org.