Local law enforcement officials urge road safety ahead of Super Bowl celebrations

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Local police departments encourage the public to practice safe driving during and after the big game.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 28 people die in drunken driving crashes daily in the U.S. While the Super Bowl may cause many to celebrate, officials urge the public to put their safety first while out on the roadways.

The Alexandria Police Department is advising people to plan ahead if they are going to drink alcohol and to refrain from driving to keep themselves and others safe.

“If you have a plan to drink, plan to have a designated driver or even a plan to call a ride-share service,” said Marcel Bassett, Alexandria Police Department.