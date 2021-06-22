Local High School tennis coach arrested for inappropriate sexual relationship with student

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department has arrested and charged Rafael “Rally” Diokno, 29-year-old high school tennis instructor with three felony charges.

Officials say Diokno has been charged with taking indecent liberties of a child by a custodian for an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student at George Mason High School. According to officials, Diokno is currently being held at the County’s Adult Detention Center without bond.

Detectives are asking that anyone who has information about this investigation or may have had inappropriate contact with Diokno to call the Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800. Anonymous callers are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.