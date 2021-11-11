Local health department warning incorrectly administered COVID-19 vaccine doses

ALDIE, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Health Department is alerting the public that Ted Pharmacy incorrectly administered the COVID-19 vaccine formulated for those 12 years and older to children aged 5- to 11-years-old.
The Virginia Department of Health has been aware of the incorrect administration, which was a dose of the vaccine potentially lower than recommended.
For parents or guardians of children ages 5- to 11-years old who received a dose of the COVID vaccine at Ted Pharmacy on Nov. 3 or 4 is asked to review the following information:
The next step for parents/guardians :
- Contact primary care doctor
- Monitor patient for side effects from the vaccine
- Report the incident to Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
- Sign up for V-safe
For further information or questions regarding this incident click this link here.