Local health department warning incorrectly administered COVID-19 vaccine doses

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ALDIE, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Health Department is alerting the public that Ted Pharmacy incorrectly administered the COVID-19 vaccine formulated for those 12 years and older to children aged 5- to 11-years-old.

The Virginia Department of Health has been aware of the incorrect administration, which was a dose of the vaccine potentially lower than recommended.

For parents or guardians of children ages 5- to 11-years old who received a dose of the COVID vaccine at Ted Pharmacy on Nov. 3 or 4 is asked to review the following information:

Courtesy: Loudoun County Health Department

The next step for parents/guardians :

  1. Contact primary care doctor
  2. Monitor patient for side effects from the vaccine
  3. Report the incident to Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
  4. Sign up for V-safe

For further information or questions regarding this incident click this link here.

