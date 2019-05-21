Local growers concerned about spread of invasive Spotted Lanternfly

Experts are educating Winchester residents about what they can do to prevent the spread of the invasive Spotted Lanternfly.

Sustainability Matters, Virginia Department of Forestry, Virginia Cooperative Extension, The City of Winchester and researchers from the USDA came together to teach the public more about the species and how they can negatively impact our area.

“Well here in Frederick county we are the number one apple producer in the state of Virginia so of course, the Spotted Lanternfly could potentially target apple crops. It should be a huge issue for a lot of the local growers that are in the area,” said West Oaks Farm Market employee Ashley Landes.

Winchester is the only place in Virginia where the Spotted Lanternfly has been located. Vineyards, farmer’s markets and other growers are at risk.

“There is some concern as far as the transport of trees. If you’re in a quarantined area then you have to have inspections done then you wouldn’t be able to sell those trees outside of the area,” said Christmas tree farmer Ryan Clouse.

The Spotted Lanternfly can damage crops in two different ways. The first is they suck the sugars out of plants causing them to die.

“They’re also excreting a lot of what’s called honeydew but then those excrements are full of lots of sugars and those sugars create a sooty mold that causes more negative impacts,” said Virginia Department of Forestry area forester Matt Wolanski.

The city of Winchester is preventing the spread of the insect within the city limits.

“Last year they mapped about 500 properties for what they would like to do, where they would like to do the treatments. They have expanded that and it’s up now between 5,000-6,000,” said Winchester City arborist Jen Jenkins.

The Virginia Department of Forestry offers multiple solutions for treating trees and plants to help prevent the spread, click here to contact them.

You can also contact the Virginia Cooperative Extension for more information about what to do if you see Spotted Lanternflies by clicking here.