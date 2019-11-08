Local grooming store launches an academy

Students that join this new program will receive free tuition, hands on learning, and learn high standards of grooming

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Those interested in learning the tricks of the trade when it comes to dog grooming now can with Woofie’s academy.

Woofie’s is a growing business when it comes to the pet care industry, and their recently-launched academy, based in Ashburn, is for aspiring groomers and pet stylists. The goal of Woofie’s Academy is to hire candidates along with pet care professionals to grasp what the company does every day and to complete a multi-tiered certification program.

Students that join this new program will receive free tuition, hands-on learning, and learn high standards of grooming.