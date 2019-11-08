Local grooming store launches an academy

Virginia

Students that join this new program will receive free tuition, hands on learning, and learn high standards of grooming

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Those interested in learning the tricks of the trade when it comes to dog grooming now can with Woofie’s academy.

Woofie’s is a growing business when it comes to the pet care industry, and their recently-launched academy, based in Ashburn, is for aspiring groomers and pet stylists. The goal of Woofie’s Academy is to hire candidates along with pet care professionals to grasp what the company does every day and to complete a multi-tiered certification program.

Students that join this new program will receive free tuition, hands-on learning, and learn high standards of grooming.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories