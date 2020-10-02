Local Girl Scouts collect donations for Fairfax County Animal Shelter

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Girl Scout Troop 1916 is making a paw-sitive change in the community by collecting donations for the Fairfax County Animal Shelter.

Girl Scouts Carleigh Haskins, Bryn Jackson, and Mia Palermo raised over 1,000 pounds of dog food and other supplies for the shelter.

The girls collected donations as part of their community service project to earn their Bronze Award, the highest honor a Junior scout can receive.

“When we first heard about the Bronze Award, I think the first thing everyone thought of was animals,” said Bryn Jackson, Girl Scout.

The scouts handed out over 300 flyers to local community stores to collect supplies.

“We love helping animals and we all decided that if the animal shelter needed anything, that we would help donate to them,” said Carleigh Haskins, Girl Scout.

The project was a community effort, with local stores such as Wegmans, Pet Valu, and Loyal Companion all contributing to the cause.

The Fairfax County Animal Shelter said that the girls choosing the animal shelter for their project are a testament to animal well-fare and kindness.

“We’re not allowing walk-in visitors, so for these girls from Troop 1916 to choose our shelter, knowing that they couldn’t come in and say hi to the animals that they did all this work for, was really touching,” said Amanda Novotny, Communications and Outreach Manager, Fairfax County Animal Shelter.